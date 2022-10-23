King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla delight public with special tributes This is a first for the couple

Hundreds of members of the public were delighted to find they have received King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's very first birthday card this week.

SEE: King Charles puts new royal family photos on display – including one of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Several veterans of the Second World War are among the recipients of the first birthday cards from Their Majesties who have sent out the touching gesture to people celebrating their 100th and 105th birthdays across the United Kingdom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles makes surprise appearance at NTAs

The special photo featured on the front of the cards was taken in the summer of 2018. The happy couple can be seen beaming from ear to ear in the shot and the touching gift includes a beautiful gold bookmark.

MORE: Watch King Charles' awkward encounter with Liz Truss at royal home

RELATED: Prince William's secret weekend trip to Balmoral revealed - details

The special cards have been a tradition in the royal family for over 100 years beginning in 1917, during the reign of King George V when those who reached age 100 or their 60th wedding anniversary would receive royal correspondence from the monarch.

The card is so beautiful © PA Images

During the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last month, around 1.3 million cards were sent to mark special birthdays and anniversaries across the UK, the Realms and the Overseas Territories.

Today, thousands of birthday and wedding anniversary cards are sent from Buckingham Palace every year to those celebrating their 100th and 105th birthday and every following year, and to those celebrating their 60th, 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries and every following year.

The touching tributes come after King Charles made an extra special appearance at the National Television Awards last week.

The special card came with a gold marker © PA Images

The King appeared in a pre-recorded clip to mark the 50th anniversary of the long-running soap opera, Emmerdale.

Charles started off with a small joke, revealing that he still remembered when the soap was originally called Emmerdale Farm, which it was known from 1972 to 1985.

The monarch went on to call the show a "national institution" as he also praised the soap's green credentials and also made reference to the show's long-running Dingle family, which are one of the most iconic families.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.