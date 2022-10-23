King Charles in good spirits as he attends church at Sandringham The monarch returned to the Norfolk estate

King Charles was photographed on Sunday as he walked to church at Sandringham in Norfolk, the royal estate where his parents spent much of their married life.

The King could be seen enjoying the stroll and appeared to be in an upbeat mood as he chatted and smiled.

He carried – and at times was forced to use – an umbrella, but that didn't appear to dampen His Majesty's spirits.

The 73-year-old looked dapper in a grey suit worn with a light purple shirt and matching tie and handkerchief.

It marked the King's first return to the estate following the Queen's death. After her funeral, the monarch and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, retreated to Scotland, where they followed in the late Queen's footsteps and attended church close to Balmoral at Crathie Kirk for several weeks.

One way in which Charles will not imminently be following in his mother's footsteps, however, is in moving into Buckingham Palace.

The Sun recently reported that the monarch is expected to remain living at his original London home three days a week, with visits to Windsor Castle two days a week and weekends reserved for Norfolk.

In September, HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, understood that the royal would be moving into the palace in spring 2023.

She reported: "Other arrangements the King is making include decisions on the royal residences – he will remain at Clarence House before eventually moving into Buckingham Palace after the partial completion of reservicing work next spring."

The potential U-turn could be because of the major works taking place at the palace.

The ten-year project is not expected to be finished until 2027 and includes updating the electrical cabling, plumbing and heating, at an estimated cost of £369million.

The palace continues to be used for official duties and events, though, and is where King Charles hosted a reception for state leaders on the evening before the Queen's funeral.

