King Charles' MULTIPLE wedding venues on 2,000-acre estate open their doors – tour

Have you always dreamed of getting married like royalty? King Charles' stunning country home Dumfries House in Scotland offers a variety of regal wedding venues that couples can view on 29-30 October.

The property has been hosting weddings for several years but plans to build a new walled garden pavilion were approved in January 2019. However, the process was halted following the council's concerns for the environment. Now, the 18th-century stately home and 2,000-acre estate – which Charles and his charity The Prince's Foundation purchased in 2007 – is opening its doors to the public for the weekend, with venues including the "relatively recent" walled garden pavilion which boasts "magnificent views over the entire Walled Garden."

The official Twitter account announced: "The Prince’s Foundation is inviting engaged couples and those with an interest in exploring wedding venues to its Wedding Open Weekend at Dumfries House.

"From 1-4pm on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 October, we will welcome guests at the main (front) entrance to Dumfries House. You will see the rooms inside the house and explore our photogenic estate and on-site luxury overnight accommodation. We look forward to welcoming you!"

Dumfries House is hosting a wedding open weekend

A video shared a tour inside the wedding venues – and they're just as picture-perfect as you'd expect. Hospitality manager Evan Samson explained: "Walk through the house with the wonderful Front of House team who will explore the various different options for your wedding day.

"Whether you would like to get married here at Dumfries House in the tapestry room or the yellow drawing room, or if you'd prefer a smaller more intimate wedding, you may want to dine in the library or gracious dining room.

The tapestry room inside Dumfries House

"Or if you want to go all out and have a larger celebration, we have a pavilion where you can have up to 200 guests."

He added: "Dumfries House is so famous for its picturesque views across the estate, and on the day of the wedding, you have estate vehicles to take you to and from these wonderful places."

King Charles purchased the property in 2007

Guests will also have the chance to view the five-star bed and breakfast accommodation Dumfries House Lodge situated just 200 yards from the house.

Fans couldn't praise the wedding venue enough, with one Instagram user gushing in the comments section: "Would highly recommend Dumfries House for a wedding - we were one of the first weddings here in September 2013 and it was fantastic!" while another remarked: "We got married here in the summer and could not recommend Dumfries House more highly. Massive thanks to Evan and the team for making our day run so smoothly!"

This comes after King Charles was reportedly advised to install nest boxes alongside the new pavilion over fears it could disturb the nests of wild animals including bats, owls and birds. He was also told to plant new trees within the estate, as the building required him to remove almost 100 protected species.

