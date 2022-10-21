Why the Prince and Princess of Wales have no royal engagements for two weeks The Wales family are on half term

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been absent from the royal scene since last week due to their children's half-term.

Princess Kate's last known royal duty was on the 15th of October when, as patron of English rugby, she sent a letter of encouragement to the England Rugby League.

"To the England Rugby League teams, I wanted to wish you the very best of luck with your respective World Cup tournaments," it read.

"I was so honoured to become Patron of the RFL earlier this year, not least because I know what an important moment this is for Rugby League. The ability to take part in any World Cup tournament is incredible, but to be able to do so on your home turf, hosting teams from around the world and showcasing everything that this fantastic sport has to offer is truly special.

The couple's last joint royal outing was on 13 October

Kate also highlighted that it will be the "most inclusive" Rugby League World Cup to date "with the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments running alongside each other for the first time".

She concluded: "Good luck! I know you will do us all very proud and I can't wait to see you all in action."

Prince William, on the other hand, may be on holiday with his family but he is already planning his return to work.

The family are thought to be abroad on holiday during half term

On Thursday, it was revealed that he will return to work on 1 November, when he will attend the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards in London.

The release from Kensington Palace read: "The Prince of Wales will celebrate the work of leading Africa-based conservationists at the annual Tusk Conservation Awards to be held next month at Hampton Court Palace.

"His Royal Highness will also join a symposium the next morning bringing together this year’s award winners, alumni from previous awards and conservation experts."