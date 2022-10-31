King Charles and Queen Camilla express deep shock and sorrow after tragedy The monarch and his wife released a personal message

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, have sent a personal message of condolence to the President of South Korea following a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people.

The King said the UK "stands in solidarity" with the people of South Korea, adding that both he and his wife were "deeply shocked and saddened" by the tragedy.

"I wanted you to know how deeply shocked and saddened both my wife and I are to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones as a consequence of the recent, tragic incident in Itaewon, Seoul," he said in his letter to President Yoon Suk-yeol.

"However inadequate this may be under such heartbreaking circumstances, we extend our deepest possible sympathy to all the bereaved families. We also offer our special thoughts and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those who suffered injury."

The King and Queen Cosrt have expressed their shock and sorrow

King Charles continued: "Recalling our meeting during your own gracious visit to London to attend the funeral of Her late Majesty The Queen, please be assured that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of the Republic of Korea at such a time of national mourning."

On Sunday, President Yoon declared a one-week national mourning period and ordered flags at government buildings and public offices to fly at half-mast.

President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared a one-week period of national mourning

The victims, mostly aged in their teens and 20s, were crushed when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in the Itaewon nightlife district on Saturday night.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also sent their "love and prayers" to all those involved in the tragedy.

Catherine and I send all our love and prayers to the parents, families and loved ones of those tragically lost in Seoul yesterday evening. W & C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2022

William and Kate have also expressed their sympathies

A message shared on the Kensington Palace Twitter account read: "Catherine and I send all our love and prayers to the parents, families and loved ones of those tragically lost in Seoul yesterday evening. W & C."

