Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' royal advent calendars revealed

For those of you who don't know, Carole Middleton keeps herself busy with her online business Party Pieces, which stocks everything from balloons to decorations and fancy dress.

Princess Kate's mum has even brought out a range of advent calendars for the festive season, and we bet that her grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will all have one as they count down to Christmas this December.

There are so many different ones for children to enjoy. We bet that Charlotte loves the Nutcracker Theatre calendar, which is crafted from pretty pastel cards. Each day they'll find either a puppet or prop from the much-loved story inside, so your little ones can re-enact the classic Christmas story.

Nutcracker Theatre Advent Calendar, £54.99, Party Pieces

Our favourite has to be the Wooden Railway Set Advent Calendar, which Prince George and Prince Louis would surely adore! Not only will your children love playing it with every day, but it's also a super cute Christmas decoration!

Wooden Railway Set Advent Calendar, £44.99, Party Pieces

This Christmas, Prince William, Princess Kate and their children will be much closer to Carole and Michael Middleton as they have relocated to Windsor recently.

An annual Sandringham trip is the norm for the royal family, and even after the sad death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, it's likely the family will then join King Charles III there in December.

