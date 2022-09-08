Kate Middleton and Prince William's new family photo has royal fans saying the same thing The Cambridge children begin school at Lambrook on Thursday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's kids are starting their first day of school at Lambrook on Thursday, but on Wednesday they all attended a settling-in session for students and parents and released several photographs, to the delight of royal fans the world over.

MORE: Here's what happened on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' first day of school

While the couple are yet to post the pictures on their official social media channels, HELLO! shared six of them on Instagram – and fans had a lot to say.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess of Cambridge greeted as she arrives at London baby bank

In the pictures, the royal couple can be seen walking towards the school entrance, with Kate holding Prince George and Prince Louis' hands, and William accompanying Princess Charlotte.

RELATED: Kate Middleton has 'banned' this word for Prince George, Charlotte & Louis

READ: Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy last day of summer holiday with kids

All three wore their summer uniform, with Charlotte in a navy gingham summer dress, navy socks and black shoes, and Princes George and Louis looking adorable in smart navy shorts and socks, black shoes and a green and white checked shirt, their hair neatly combed to one side.

The Cambridges headed to Lambrook School on Wednesday

All photos had royal fans agreeing that the Cambridges are a "lovely family".

"Perfect modern royal family," one commented, whilst another remarked: "Lovely family. They all seemed excited for the new school and school year."

A third added: "Beautiful Cambridge family. They are very humble and so grounded."

A fourth noted how much the young royals had grown since they were last pictured. "Omgggg the kids are so tall now!!! Prince Louis is soo adorbs," they wrote.

Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte greeted their new headmaster Jonathan Perry

The family of five were greeted by their new headmaster Jonathan Perry at the front entrance. "Welcome Your Royal Highnesses," he told them, to which Kate replied: "Very nice to see you."

Mr Perry then shook each child by the hand, saying: "Welcome George, welcome to Lambrook. Hello Louis, welcome."

Turning to their sister, he added: "Welcome Charlotte – lovely to have you with us. We’re very excited about the years ahead. Are you excited, children – looking forward to it?"

The Duke replied: "They’re looking forward to it. They have lots of questions."