The Duchess of Cambridge's mother, Carole Middleton, has revealed some of her plans for Christmas this year – and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in for a treat!

Sharing an image of a light-up tree topper on the Instagram account for her business, Party Pieces, the 66-year-old said in the caption: "Once again this year we plan to have two Christmas trees: one for the children to decorate and one which I do myself. My beloved tree-top angel is looking a little worse for wear after years of service so it’s time to invest in something new. This Light Up Gold Star will bring an extra twinkle to proceedings."

Carole has previously spoken about how the Middletons celebrate the festive season in an interview with The Telegraph in 2018 and revealed that she likes to have as many Christmas trees as possible in her home, Bucklebury Manor, including one in the grandchildren's rooms "so that they can decorate it themselves".

The businesswoman also plans to make her grandchildren laugh this year with a few novelty Christmas decorations, including a pair of festive Nordic gnomes.

"I'm going to need a few of these cheeky chaps this December, to hide around the house and make my grandchildren laugh," Carole wrote on Instagram. "As much as I love immaculate decorations, we can't be too serious at Christmas!"

As well as being a grandmother to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Carole and her husband Michael are also grandparents to Pippa and James Matthews' kids, three-year-old Arthur and eight-month-old Grace.

While the Cambridges traditionally spend Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham, Prince William and Kate stayed with the Middletons in 2012 and 2016. Carole and Michael have also been invited to attend church in Norfolk with the royals in the New Year on several occasions.

