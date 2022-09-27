Crown Princess Mette-Marit struck with 'unforeseen side effects' from lung disease: all the details The royal has been unwell

Norwegian royal family member Crown Princess Mette-Marit was forced to cancel royal engagements on Tuesday amid ill health.

The royal court confirmed that the Crown Princess would be unable to continue with a visit to the Red Cross due to her lung disease, stating that she was suffering from unforeseen side effects due to her medication, which she takes for pulmonary fibrosis, a condition where lung tissue is damaged and scarred.

The royal was mid-engagement when she was taken unwell, and as a result, the court was working on resetting her schedule for the rest of the day.

The Crown Princess was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in October 2018. At the time, the Royal House wrote that her illness could limit the performance of her engagements.

Indeed, the royal has had to cancel engagements on account of her ill health before. In March 2018, the Crown Princess called off all of her official engagements until Easter that year, as she underwent surgery for ongoing health problems.

Crown Prince Mette-Marit was taken ill during a day of engagements

The royal court of Norway issued a press release confirming that her future engagements had been called off, but didn't say what the surgery was for.

The statement read: "Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess has had health problems for some time and will next Monday undergo a minor surgical procedure. This means that the Crown Princess will be off duty until Easter."

Crown Prince Mette-Marit has lung disease

The princess, 49, previously opened up about her struggle with vertigo. After experiencing dizziness and nausea, Mette-Marit admitted she believed she had begun menopause.

Speaking on the Norwegian radio show P3, she said: "I turned my head quickly, and it was like the whole world began to move. I began to sweat and felt nauseous – I thought I'd started early menopause."

Crown Princess Mette-Marit found herself in hospital again in early 2021, when she reportedly broke her tailbone during a ski trip.

Norwegian magazine Se & Hør stated the incident took place as the royal was jumping out of a ski lift with her daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra. Mette-Marit was transported to a nearby hospital where she spent one night.

