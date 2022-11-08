Late Queen's trusted financial adviser passes away - read family statement He was a highly regarded British financier

British financier and once a trusted financial adviser to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, passed away earlier on Tuesday at the age of 91.

His family released a statement that shared that he had passed away peacefully in his sleep, writing: "It is with great sorrow that Lady de Rothschild announces the death of her beloved husband, Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, after a short illness.

"Sir Evelyn passed away peacefully yesterday evening at his home in London with his loved ones by his side. The family appreciates thoughts and prayers at this very sad time."

The financier is survived by his wife Lynn and his three children and two step-sons from his current marriage.

Sir Evelyn was a close adviser of the late Queen's and was even knighted in 1989, and among his many accomplishments, was considered a leader of banking in London.

Sir Evelyn de Rothschild was a trusted adviser of the late Queen

"No one is tighter at spending than the queen," he told the London Evening Standard in 2017. "She grew up during the war. Very disciplined."

Beginning in 1976, he served as chairman of N.M. Rothschild & Sons for 27 years, carrying on the financial legacy started by his great-great-great grandfather.

In a 2002 interview with Bloomberg News, he said of his job, "Every day something new pops up out of the woodwork and someone asks me if I can help.

Evelyn is survived by his third wife Lynn

"I don't pretend to be a nuts and bolts person. I know quite a lot about certain things, but I'm not a lawyer, I'm not an engineer, I'm not an accountant. But that doesn't stop you from using your common sense."

