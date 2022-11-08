Princess Martha Louise of Norway shocks fans by announcing end to royal duties Crown Prince Haakon's sister is stepping down

Some shocking news from Norway's royal palace.

It has been confirmed that Princess Martha Louise has decided to relinquish her official duties.

A statement revealed that she had come to the decision in order to "differentiate more clearly between her own activities and her relationship to the Royal House of Norway".

The move means that Martha Louise will not be carrying out official duties for the royal family at the present time. The organisations previously under her patronage will be offered the patronage of other members of the Royal Family.

Princess Martha Louise (third right) with her family

Her parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, thanked their only daughter for her contributions. The statement read in part: "The King and Queen wish to thank Princess Märtha Louise for the important work she has carried out in her official capacity for several decades. She has performed her duties with warmth, care and deep commitment."

It further confirmed: "In accordance with The King's wishes, the Princess will keep her title. The Princess will continue to serve as chair of the board of Princess Märtha Louise's Fund."

King Harald and Queen Sonja with their only daughter

Martha Louise announced her engagement to Durek Verrett, a self-described shaman, in June of this year. Together, the couple have organised seminars titled "The Princess and the Shaman", which have been widely criticised.

In 2019, Martha-Louise – a self-described clairvoyant - decided in consultation with her family not to use her Princess title in connection with her business activities.

Martha Louise recently announced her engagement to Shaman Durek Verrett

This week's statement further noted: "When Durek Verrett and Princess Märtha Louise are married, Mr Verrett will become a part of the Royal Family ­– as did Erling Lorentzen, Johan Martin Ferner and Ari Behn. But in accordance with tradition he will not have a title or represent the Royal House of Norway.

"Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett will attend important family-related gatherings, such as birthday celebrations, as well as certain major sporting events that the Royal Family traditionally attends together."

Martha Louise and Ari Behn welcomed three daughters together

Martha Louise was previously married to author Ari Behn. The couple welcomed three daughters together, Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora and Emma Tallulah, before their divorce in 2017. Tragically, Ari took his own life on Christmas Day in 2019.

