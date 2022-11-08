Meghan Markle rocks 'I voted' sticker as she shares rare new picture

The Duchess of Sussex has called on her fellow Americans to get out and vote, sharing that she had also voted on Tuesday November 8.

"Today is Election Day in the US! Time to get out and vote. Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote," Meghan wrote on the Archewell website, alongside a picture of herself in a cream jumper with an 'I voted' sticker placed on her chest, and blue rain jacket.

Loading the player...

Meghan also shared helpful hints for those who were preparing to vote on Tuesday in the midterm elections, writing: "Here are some helpful reminders as you prepare to vote.

"Check your polling location and hours, make sure you have the right ID to vote, research what is on your ballot, bring snacks, comfortable shoes, and a book or activity in case lines are long."

She added: "If you’re in line when the polls close, you’re legally allowed to vote, no matter how long the line is, if anyone intimidates or tries to suppress your right to vote, call the voter protection hotline: 866-OUR-VOTE."

Meghan wore her voter sticker

Meghan has long been a proponent of getting people out to cast their vote, and in 2020 discussed the importance of voting as she joined a virtual couch party with the United State of Women and When We All Vote online event.

During the discussion, the Duchess said: "I'm really thrilled that you asked me to be a part of this, this is such an exceptional time.

"As I was thinking about this a little bit I thought, when I think about voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, I would frame it as: we vote to honour those who came before us and protect those who will come after us, because that’s what community is all about."

When We All Vote is a non-profit nonpartisan organisation, which aims to increase participation in elections and to close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting. It was launched in 2018 by co-chairs former First Lady Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. 2