Lady Louise Windsor: Why this was her most difficult birthday yet

Happy birthday to Lady Louise Windsor, who is celebrating her 19th birthday.

Lady Louise is the eldest child of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and the royal couple's only daughter.

The family are incredibly close and there’s no doubt Louise's proud parents would have pulled out all the stops to ensure she had a very special day.

Nevertheless, the celebrations will be tinged with sadness. It is Louise's first birthday without her paternal grandparents.

Lady Louise was especially close to her grandparents

Lady Louise was especially close to the Queen, who passed away in September, and with her grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April last year.

She will no doubt be remembering her beloved late family members as she marks her special day.

She inherited their love of equestrian events, namely carriage driving

Lady Louise famously inherited her grandparents' love of equestrian events. Following the death of Prince Philip, she led an emotional procession at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, poignantly driving his carriage.

The Queen looked solemn but proud of the then-18-year-old as she took part in the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' event.

Lady Louise with brother James and their parents

The Wessexes's home, Bagshot Park, also meant that Lady Louise and her brother James were able to make regular visits to the Queen and Duke.

In a past interview with Sky News, their mother Sophie explained: "We're a lot more fortunate because we live so close to the Queen, so when she spends a lot of time at Windsor on the weekends, our children are more fortunate because they can go over and have tea with her on a regular basis."

Sophie also previously revealed Louise's shock when she discovered how important her grandmother was.

The Queen sadly passed away on 8 September

During an interview with the BBC in 2016, she said: "It happened a little while ago. It was much more of a shock to the system," Sophie revealed at the time. "It was only when she was coming home from school and saying, 'Mummy, people keep on telling me that grandma is the Queen,' and I asked her, 'Yes, how does that make you feel?' And she said, 'I don't understand.'"

Sophie added: "I don't think she has grasped that perhaps there was only one Queen."

