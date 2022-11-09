We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales visited Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon, North London as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.

Looking as stunning as always, the mother-of-three dressed exquisitely wearing an olive green ribbed dress, which she covered with a darker green, past-season coat from Hobbs, and she added black high heels and carried a smart clutch bag by Jimmy Choo. The royal wore her famous mane in a blowdried style and immaculate, natural makeup highlighted her pretty features. She added her Kiki McDonough Citrine earrings.

The wife of Prince William looked in great spirits as she greeted workers and smiled and waved at onlookers.

We last saw the brunette royal on Saturday, as she stepped out to attend the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match to cheer on England. Looking super elegant, she kept out the cold in a lovely tailored coat look, in red of course!

Kate looked incredible in her ribbed dress and coat

Kate's vibrant coat by Alexander McQueen boasted a lipstick red hue, a classic tailored silhouette, a double-breasted fit with black buttons, and a longline shape and a sleek finish.

A remembrance poppy badge was fastened to the left lapel of her coat, symbolising a show of support for the Armed Forces community ahead of Remembrance Sunday. She paired the radiant outwear with a dusty red pleated skirt and a crimson high-neck knit, sheathing the stylish royal in an extra layer of warmth for the outdoor event.

Kate at the rugby wearing a red coat by Alexander McQueen

Speaking about Princess Kate's appearance at the event, Simon Johnson, chair of the RFL, said: "We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time as the RFL’s Royal Patron.

"With both our England Women and Men’s teams playing important World Cup matches on Saturday, her presence will enhance a special occasion for our sport, for the World Cup and for the famous rugby league town of Wigan."

