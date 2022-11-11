Sarah Ferguson shines light on Teenage Cancer Trust campaigners

Sarah, Duchess of York has heaped praise on two inspiring Teenage Cancer Trust campaigners. For our 2022 Kind List, the royal has exclusively nominated grandmother, Enid Waterfall MBE, and cancer survivor, Crystal Marshall.

She wanted to highlighted the incredible work of 88-year-old Enid, who managed to raise £71,000 after losing her grandson to cancer. Since 2015, Enid has been working tirelessly to secure donations via bucket collections at Aldi and Wilko stores, attending car boot sales, organising BBQs, helping with supermarket bag packs and by carol singing.

Sarah has also lauded 24-year-old campaigner Crystal Marshall after she bravely lifted the lid on her cancer battle and subsequent life-changing surgery.

At the age of 18, Crystal was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - a type of cancer that starts in the bones. In a bid to save her life, doctors were forced to remove part of Crystal's nose and jaw. The facial reconstruction dramatically altered Crystal's appearance and left her devastated, unable to leave the house for a period of three years.

After rebuilding her confidence, the teen helped to launch the #StillMe body confidence campaign as a way to promote a message of positivity.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Sarah, Duchess of York, Teenage Cancer Trust's Honorary Patron, said: "The kindness, bravery and determination to help others shown by Enid and Crystal really stands out.

"Despite all the difficulties and heartbreak that they have endured, they’ve taken those experiences and turned them into something positive, and have my deepest admiration.

"It is thanks to people like Enid and Crystal that Teenage Cancer Trust is able to fund its incredible hospital units, nurses and youth workers, and raise vital awareness of the issues facing young people with cancer.

"They are both more than worthy of an entry on this year's Kind List and I wish them all the very best for the future."

