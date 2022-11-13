Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoy double date night The royal sisters had fun

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had fun earlier this week when the pair enjoyed a special night out in London.

The sisters were spotted at the Royal Albert Hall for the Robbie Williams concert, where they sat in a box not far from other special guests, including Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams.

Beatrice and Eugenie are great friends as well as sisters, and enjoy spending time together, including with their respective husbands, Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Andrew's daughters struck a more sombre tone on Friday, however, as they united in honour of Remembrance Day.

In pictures shared on Eugenie's Instagram page, the royal sisters revealed they recently visited the charity Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI), who help the veteran community with employment support, homes and welfare support.

In the caption, Eugenie, 32, wrote: "It was a such an honour to visit @rblicharity with my sister earlier this week. The charity provides vital care, welfare and employment services to Armed Forces veterans across the UK.

The sisters get along so well

"We met incredible veterans who have completed RBLI's #Lifeworks employability programme.

"It was wonderful to see the programme in action at the charity’s social enterprise factory which provides meaningful employment to veterans."

Paying tribute to their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the siblings revealed they met those who had served the late monarch.

The pair with their mother, Sarah Ferguson

"We also visited the assisted living facility, Queen Elizabeth Court, to meet some of the lovely residents who call it home; many of whom have served our country with distinction," added Eugenie.

"I also met Vi, who told me she served with my late Grandmother, which brought me such pride.

"This Armistice Day we remember and pay tribute to the Fallen, the inspiring veterans and those currently serving in the Armed Forces across the world. #rbli #Lifeworks #supportforveterans #LestWeForget #remembrance."

