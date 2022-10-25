Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's special bond other royals don't understand Beatrice and Edoardo share the same learning difficulty

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, got married in July 2020, and have been going from strength to strength ever since, welcoming baby Sienna in September 2021.

LOOK: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi swoons over mega chic bathroom

The couple shares the same values when it comes to family and parenting, but there's one particular reason the pair understands one another so well, creating a special bond.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo welcome their baby girl

Both Beatrice and Edoardo have dyslexia, meaning they understand the struggles the other faces in day-to-day life, and can lend extra support.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's former bachelor pad is up for rent – see inside

LOOK: Princess Beatrice commands attention in thigh-high boots and statement mini skirt

Princess Beatrice is the only British royal known to be dyslexic, so being married to someone who understands what it’s like to live with dyslexia is likely a big relief to the princess.

The British Dyslexia Association notes that dyslexia can make relationships difficult to navigate, as it can affect memory, organisation, time-keeping, concentration, multi-tasking and communication.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi both have dyslexia

"If you're in a relationship with someone whose brain works differently to yours it can be confusing and frustrating," the organisation notes. "Especially if you have the responsibility of running a household and family together."

DISCOVER: How Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice followed in aunt Sophie Wessex's footsteps

Given that Beatrice and Edoardo both have dyslexia, they can likely relate to one another's struggles, making their relationship harmonious.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo understand eachother

Princess Beatrice revealed Edoardo's dyslexia in an interview with HELLO! in 2021, when she was pregnant, revealing that she had started thinking about the future and wondering whether her own children would have dyslexia too.

"My husband's also dyslexic so we'll see whether we're having this conversation in a couple of months' time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift," Beatrice told HELLO!

She added: "I was thinking about this, that if any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support. I think it's really important for every parent, that they feel they are not alone in this."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.