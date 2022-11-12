Princess Beatrice amazes in classic coat with unique detail for emotional outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Friday, Princess Beatrice visited the charity Royal British Legion Industries alongside her sister Princess Eugenie to mark Armistice Day. In pictures shared on Eugenie's Instagram page, the royal sisters revealed they visited the charity that help the veteran community with employment support, homes and welfare support.

For the touching occasion, Princess Beatrice donned a striking teal blue overcoat featuring a classically tailored fit, a double-breasted cut, button-down detailing, a belted waistline, and a longline silhouette. She paired the dusty blue piece with a modest black dress, black tights and heeled Chelsea boots, crafting an eye-catching yet elegant ensemble.

A selection of poppies to mark the upcoming Remembrance Day were carefully pinned to the lapel of her snug outerwear.

The mother-of-one wore her silky auburn locks down loose with a glamorous side-swept parting and opted for a natural makeup look. A porcelain complexion, a flutter of mascara and a nude lip complemented her autumnal outfit.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of images from the moving outing, Princess Eugenie captioned the post: "It was such an honour to visit @rblicharity with my sister earlier this week. The charity provides vital care, welfare and employment services to Armed Forces veterans across the UK."

Princess Beatrice owns an array of smart winter coats

"We met incredible veterans who have completed RBLI’s #Lifeworks employability programme. It was wonderful to see the programme in action at the charity’s social enterprise factory which provides meaningful employment to veterans."

Royal fans adored the wholesome occasion and were quick to praise the sisters for their lovely looks. "I love your sister's coat," one user commented in reference to Princess Beatrice. Another touchingly added: "Her Majesty would be very proud of you both," and a third wrote: "Love this so much."

