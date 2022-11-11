Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice unite for important reason - see pictures

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have come together to mark Armistice Day.

In pictures shared on Eugenie's Instagram page on Friday, the royal sisters revealed they recently visited the charity, Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI), who help the veteran community with employment support, homes and welfare support.

In the caption, Eugenie, 32, said: "It was a such an honour to visit @rblicharity with my sister earlier this week. The charity provides vital care, welfare and employment services to Armed Forces veterans across the UK.

"We met incredible veterans who have completed RBLI's #Lifeworks employability programme. It was wonderful to see the programme in action at the charity’s social enterprise factory which provides meaningful employment to veterans."

Paying tribute to their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the siblings revealed they met those who had served the late monarch.

Eugenie shared these pictures on Friday

"We also visited the assisted living facility, Queen Elizabeth Court, to meet some of the lovely residents who call it home; many of whom have served our country with distinction," added Eugenie. "I also met Vi, who told me she served with my late Grandmother, which brought me such pride.

"This Armistice Day we remember and pay tribute to the Fallen, the inspiring veterans and those currently serving in the Armed Forces across the world. #rbli #Lifeworks #supportforveterans #LestWeForget #remembrance."

It is not yet known whether the pair will join the royal family at the Remembrance Day Service on Sunday. Queen Consort Camilla and the Princess of Wales will be hand to support King Charles as he leads the nation at the annual Remembrance Day service for the first time as monarch.

