Sarah Ferguson debuts brand new style – and fans have a lot to say The Duchess loves to experiment

Sarah Ferguson has shared a striking new photograph on Instagram.

The Duchess – proud mother to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – blew fans away with the snapshot which shows her posing on an outdoor swing that is hanging from a tree.

Sarah, 63, is dressed in a deep purple dress featuring a layered skirt, teamed with an embroidered gold and red jacket.

Her flame hair has been tied back and, on her head, Sarah wears a boater-style hat complete with a neck fastening. She is staring wistfully off into the distance with her hands resting gently on her knee.

Sarah looks stunning in the new snapshot

Sarah teased in the caption: "Thinking about my next move," along with a chess piece emoji.

Fans adored the new snapshot and rushed to the comments section. "This is a beautiful outfit, dear Duchess. I love the colors!" one wrote, while a second echoed: "Duchess, you look fabulous, this style suits you."

The Duchess with her beloved daughter, Eugenie and Beatrice

A third wrote: "You look stunning Sarah, what a beautiful outfit," And a fourth shared: "Oh wow! Fabulous styling - you look wonderful!"

It comes days after Sarah shared a "cheeky" post with her followers.

The proud grandmother of two celebrated the start of autumn by heading out on her bike, dressed smartly in blue and wearing a trapper hat.

Sarah previously shared a 'cheeky' post with fans

The first image sees 63-year-old Sarah smiling as she pedals through the woods with a dog in her basket. In the second, she is cheering and holding out her hat in one hand. "Autumn is a perfect time to start anew… and get a little cheeky," Sarah captioned her post.

"Woop woop, there you go!" one fan remarked, while a second simply said: "Adore you!"

"You're too funny! Such a beautiful person," wrote a third, and a fourth stated: "You are the best mother, grandmother and author." "I love your zest for life," added a fifth.

