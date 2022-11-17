The Princess of Wales makes solo trip to Reading for this special reason – best photos The royal showed her support

The Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre on Thursday to meet displaced Ukrainian families and learn more about how the centre is supporting the local community.

The Reading Ukrainian Community Centre houses the Berkshire branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), the largest representative body for Ukrainians and those of Ukrainian descent in the UK.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales was presented with an array of gifts

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, the Community Centre has worked hard to provide kids with educational classes. Beyond this, the centre runs weekly coffee mornings to provide the Ukrainian community with practical advice and support surrounding employment and housing.

Kate looked gorgeous in a chic navy polka dot dress from highstreet favourite, L.K.Bennett. The sophisticated dress featured yellow dots in a sublte nod to the Ukrainian flag. She layered with a sleek camel coat and opted for a pair of suede court shoes.

As for accessories, the royal elevated her smart getup with a pair of timeless pearl drop earrings and a quilted black leather clutch.

The royal looked radiant

Upon arrival, the Princess of Wales was presented with a traditional Ukrainian cake.

During her visit, the mother-of-three will meet with volunteers to learn more about how they have adapted their services in recent months. Kate will later meet with a handful of families to hear their personal stories and how they've benefited from the Centre.

Princess Kate met with Olena Zelenska in September

Later in the morning, Princess Kate will participate in a kid's art session. The monthly classes provide a safe space for children to have fun, build friendships and express their emotions and experiences through a creative outlet.

The mum-of-three looked lovely in her autumnal outfit

Kate's touching visit comes after she joined members of the royal family to mark Remembrance weekend. On Saturday, the 40-year-old attended the Festival of Remembrance wearing a 50s-inspired blazer dress from one of her go-to London-based labels, Self-Portrait.

The Princess of Wales and Queen Consort Camilla on Remembrance Day

And on Sunday, the senior royal supported King Charles III as he led the touching Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in London's Whitehall. Princess Kate joined Queen Consort Camilla on the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building.

Other royals in attendance at the moving ceremony were the Countess of Wessex and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who were seen on another balcony.

