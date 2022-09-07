Kate Middleton's back-to-school shopping outing with Prince George revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted shopping in Peter Jones on Sloane Square in London on Tuesday.

Duchess Kate was joined by her eldest son Prince George on the private outing, and was spotted by a shop assistant in the store. The onlooker noted that the shop, which belongs to the John Lewis family, is a favourite of the mum-of-three, explaining that the royal regularly calls in.

Sharing details of Duchess Kate's visit, the assistant revealed that Prince William's wife is always discreet during her visits to the store, leaving by the candle shop door rather than the main exit.

The onlooker went on to reveal that the Duchess' sister, Pippa Middleton often calls in too, stopping by last week to buy birthday cards.

It's not known what Duchess Kate and Prince George were shopping for, but given that school term resumes soon, we wouldn't be surprised if the royals were stocking up George's pencil case and school bag – and maybe replenishing the family's stationery stash for his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis too.

Duchess Kate and Prince George enjoy solo outings

Sloane Square is a short journey from The Cambridges' current home at Kensington Palace, so it makes sense that the family does their shopping there.

When they make the move to Windsor to live in Adelaide Cottage, the family might be disappointed to find there's no John Lewis in the town – the nearest branch to the Berkshire town is in Reading.

Despite the decision to relocate the whole family to Windsor, Duchess Kate and Prince William technically didn't have to leave their lavish Kensington Palace apartment in order to send their children to Lambrook.

Prince George and Duchess Kate love mother-son time together

The school, which costs up to £6,999 per term, offers daily minibus services between London and Windsor, which the children could have taken each day.

However, it seems that Duchess Kate and Prince William's move to the pretty 19th century Adelaide Cottage is more than just out of convenience.

HELLO! understands the family-of-five have moved to Windsor to be closer to Her Majesty the Queen who recently has chosen to reside at Windsor Castle as she continues to struggle with her immobility issues. The royals have also decided to leave London in order to "put George, Charlotte and Louis first."

