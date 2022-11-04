Princess Kate's most elegant evening dresses we'll be shopping for party season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Kate is no stranger to an ultra-elegant look, pulling out an endless amount of iconic evening looks over the years. As party season is just around the corner, we're on the hunt for the perfect party dress - and we're taking inspiration from the stylish royal.

From Kate's dazzling gold gown to her slinky bardot monochrome frock, we've rounded up the Princess of Wales' best evening looks, and the lookalikes that we'll be shopping ahead of the festive period for our upcoming events.

Kate's Middleton's metallic pink gown

Kate wowed in the shimmering gown by The Vampire's Wife

In 2022, Princess Kate attended a special reception in Belsize in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, wearing a glittering pink dress by The Vampire's Wife. The gown tied in at the waist for the most figure-flattering look, and we love the vintage-style floaty sleeves. Stunning!

Tularosa maxi dress, £309, now £280, Revolve

Pink dresses have been trending all year, and we think it's the perfect colour for a glam party season look. This sparkly Tularosa gown with puffed sleeves is so similar to Kate's - and it's the sale.

Sequin midi wrap dress, £49.99, New Look

Or if you want to channel Kate for a fraction of the price, this pink sequin wrap dress is perfect. The wrap midi cinches the waist, and will look so glam teamed with a pair of strappy heels for your Christmas parties.

Kate Middleton's bardot monochrome dress

Kate looked so sophisticated in the bardot gown with sleek straight hair

It wasn't just the James Bond premiere that Kate pulled out all the stops for. The royal stole the show at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, wearing a vintage Roland Mouret monochrome gown. The bardot neckline of the maxi dress features a white contrasting panel, and the figure-hugging silhouette draped to the ground.

Staud Gabriel double knit maxi dress, £290, Matches Fashion

We've found the ultimate dupe of Princess Kate's gown in this Staud off-shoulder maxi. We're loving the added contrasting panel across the slit, and it's the perfect formal dress.

Kate Middleton's green gown

Princess Kate most recently wore the gown to attend the Royal Variety Performance in 2021

Kate has worn her emerald green gown on a couple of occasions, including the Royal Variety Performance in 2021 and during a visit to Pakistan back in 2019. Covered from top to bottom in glistening embellishments, the long-sleeve gown is one of the royal's most breathtaking looks.



Sequin midi dress, £199, Whistles

Love the green sparkles? This Whistles green gown features the same high neck, and it's entirely covered in sequins.

Kate Middleton's glittering gold gown

Jenny Packham sequinned gown, £2,515, Farfetch

One of Princess Kate's most showstopping looks is the gold glittering gown that she wore to the James Bond: No Time to Die film premiere back in 2021. The Jenny Peckham dress featured shoulder pads and a flattering v-neck, with long draped sleeves and a dazzling sequin finish. Royal fans went wild for the look, and it's no surprise why.

Slinky gold sequin dress, £60, ASOS

If the £2,515 designer dress is out of your budget, try this slinky gold maxi dress covered in sparkling sequins. It features a cowl neck and an open back, so if you're looking to turn heads for your next evening event, this is the dress to do so.

Kate Middleton's black floral dress

Kate wowed the crowds with her 2017 BAFTA look

Kate always delivers a dreamy BAFTA look, and her 2017 floral look is a firm favourite. The Alexander McQueen gown featured a full skirt with a bardot neckline, rounded off with ribbon detailing. Stunning!

Floral embroidered dress, was £159, now £63, Coast

If you're on the hunt for a more casual party dress, this off-shoulder midi is just stunning with its floral embroidery - and it's in the sale.

Kate Middleton's blue satin dress

Kate teamed her blue satin gown with a matching clutch and delicate gold jewellery

Attending a reception in the Bahamas during the Platinum Jubilee tour in March 2022, Princess Kate turned heads wearing a blue Phillipa Lepley gown. The mother-of-three looked stunning in the Princess-style satin gown in an ice blue shade.

Satin midi dress, was £149, now £59, Coast

Coast's blue satin dress is so elegant with its romantic sleeves and floaty skirt, with a front slit and button detailing to finish. The midi frock is super versatile, so it can be dressed up with a pair of heels and a clutch for a stylish party look, or dress it down for an ultra-feminine daywear ensemble.

Kate Middleton's lace dress

Kate's gorgeous green lace gown turned heads in 2017

Back in 2017, Kate sported an emerald green maxi dress as she attended the Portrait Gala in London - and we absolutely love the sheer lace detailing.



Michelle Keegan lace midi dress, £60, Very

If you love the pretty lace detailing on Kate's gown, you need this Very dress from Michelle Keegan's collection. It's got subtle ruching for a figure-flattering silhouette, and we're loving the floaty skirt.

