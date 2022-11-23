Queen Consort Camilla's stunning state banquet look has royal fans saying the same thing The royal looked stunning in blue

Royal fans have been speculating for weeks what Queen Consort Camilla would wear to her first state banquet dinner as Queen Consort – and it's safe to say that she did not disappoint on Tuesday night.

MORE: Princess Kate and Queen Consort Camilla dazzle guests at State Banquet – best photos

Camilla accompanied King Charles to the banquet held at Buckingham Palace in South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's honour and the 74-year-old wowed onlookers wearing a royal blue lace evening dress by Bruce Oldfield she had previously worn for a Vogue shoot earlier this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A rare look inside the royal kitchens at Buckingham Palace

She wore her trademark blonde hair in a voluminous style and her crowning glory was the tiara, the late Queen's Belgian sapphire and diamond tiara.

SEE: Prince William and Kate play major role in first state visit of King Charles' reign - best photos

READ: King Charles's very unique Christmas gifts revealed

She also wore the late monarch's matching necklace and bracelet and a gorgeous new pair of earrings. A picture of the royal couple alongside their guest, President Cyril Ramaphosa, was shared on the family's official Instagram account, and fans couldn't help but comment, specifically on Camilla's choice of outfit and tiara.

The royal couple posing with President Cyril Ramaphosa

Queen Camilla looks gorgeous. Blue suits her," wrote one, whilst another added: "My entire 'prediction' from back in October... So happy & proud of our beautiful Queen, I have no words really... love you forever, Camilla."

A third remarked: "The Queen Camilla is stunning. Nice to see her in a 'new' tiara and the dress has a beautiful colour."

Camilla opted for a Bruce Oldfield gown

"I adore the emerald studs on His Majesty. I would love to learn more about them. Also, this tiara is one of the most flattering on Her Majesty. I'm glad she chose it," wrote a fourth.

Earlier in the day, Camilla also pulled out all the stops at the Ceremonial Welcome of South Africa's President on Horse Guards Parade in London.

A view of the state banquet guests standing for the National Anthem

For the special occasion, Camilla wore an eye-catching blue ensemble by her go-to designer, Fiona Clare. The smart, button-down number boasted a structured collar and was perfectly offset by a leather bag and matching gloves, ensuring all eyes were on her as she greeted President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Camilla completed her eye-catching outfit with a blue feather beret by royal-approved milliner Philip Treacy.