Queen Consort Camilla looks elegant in head-turning look for state visit

Queen Consort Camilla joined her husband King Charles III for the Ceremonial Welcome of South Africa's President on Horse Guards Parade in London on Tuesday, choosing the most beautifully bright ensemble for the special occasion.

Also accompanied by Prince William and Princess Kate, Camilla was the picture of elegance in a royal blue wool crepe dress and coat by her go-to designer, Fiona Clare. The smart, button-down number boasted a structured collar and was perfectly offset by a leather bag and matching gloves, ensuring all eyes were on her as she greeted President Cyril Ramaphosa in style.

The Queen Consort completed her eye-catching outfit with a blue feather beret by royal-approved milliner Philip Treacy. A glittering pin on the lapel of her coat, large pearl drop earrings and a pearl choker rounded off the bold look.

Camilla's bold blue look perfectly contrasted with Princess Kate's berry-hued choice of attire.

The royal's silhouette-skimming coat was crafted from rich burgundy wool, which she paired perfectly with sleek pointed-toe heels and the Princess of Wales' feather brooch - a royal heirloom gifted to the late Princess Diana when she married the then-Prince Charles in 1981.

The event state visit is the first for King Charles as monarch as he welcomes the president of South Africa to the UK.

The special two-day occasion will also see the Prince and Princess of Wales step up to play a major part in the important diplomatic event, which includes a special state banquet on Tuesday evening.

National figures gathered in the royal pavilion for the ceremonial welcome, with new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined by senior members of the Cabinet, as well as the Lord Mayor of London, Nicholas Lyons, and the Defence Chiefs of Staff.

More than 1,000 soldiers and over 230 horses took part in the ceremonial event and waiting on the parade ground were two immaculate lines of Foot Guards from Number 7 Company The Coldstream Guards.

