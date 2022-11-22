Queen Consort Camilla glitters in matching dress and tiara for state banquet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, Queen Consort Camilla accompanied King Charles at the state banquet held at Buckingham Palace in South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s honour.

The banquet marks a significant milestone in Camilla's royal career; it's the very first she has attended as the Queen Consort.

The 74-year-old wowed onlookers wearing a royal blue lace evening dress by Bruce Oldfield. She wore her trademark blonde hair in a voluminous style and her crowning glory was the tiara - what a stunning piece; it was the late Queen's sapphire and diamond tiara and she also wore the monarch's matching necklace and bracelet.

The mother-of-two was out earlier that day at the Ceremonial Welcome of South Africa's President on Horse Guards Parade in London.

For the special occasion, Camilla wore an eye-catching blue ensemble by her go-to designer, Fiona Clare. The smart, button-down number boasted a structured collar and was perfectly offset by a leather bag and matching gloves, ensuring all eyes were on her as she greeted President Cyril Ramaphosa in style. Camilla completed her eye-catching outfit with a blue feather beret by royal-approved milliner Philip Treacy.

The Queen Consort often heads to Fiona Clare when she has a special occasion to dress up for. Dressing royalty is a true pinnacle moment in any designer's career, and Fiona couldn't be happier. She previously told HELLO! "At the stage I am in my career, there have been many highlights, but the day I received a call from Jacqui Meakin - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's dresser - was a jewel in the crown!"

She added: "I feel very proud to be one of her team and absolutely love creating for her, it is a wonderful feeling to see her in a photograph looking amazing."

