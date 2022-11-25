King Charles III pens emotional message for heartbreaking reason

King Charles III issued a heartfelt message of condolence on Tuesday to the President of Indonesia following the devastating earthquake in Cianjur, West Java.

SEE: King Charles breaks 19-year tradition with Buckingham Palace change – did you notice?

The horrific incident saw nearly 300 fatalities, many of which were children. The touching message from the King was issued across the official social media pages for the royal family.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles hosts first banquet dinner at Buckingham Palace

It read: " My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and injuries following the earthquake in Cianjur, West Java. It is particularly upsetting to know how many young lives have been cut short, and our hearts go out to all those families who have lost their loved ones.

RELATED: King Charles' Christmas itinerary at royal residence revealed

MORE: King Charles's very unique Christmas gifts revealed

"I can only begin to imagine how challenging it must be for those responding to this appalling disaster. Their expertise and commitment to supporting others is truly inspiring and I particularly wanted to send my most heartfelt thoughts and condolences to all those who have been affected. Charles R."

A message of condolence from The King to the President of Indonesia following the earthquake in Cianjur, West Java: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 24, 2022

The message was shared on Twitter

The message was met with comments from fans who also shared their condolences as well as their own messages from the King.

One person penned: "My condolences to Indonesia," alongside a love heart emoji.

A second added: "This is the way our compassionate King Charles III sounds. God save the King."

It was a first for many of the senior royals

The update came days after Charles hosted his first official state banquet as King after he welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The event marked a momentous first for many royals, with the state visit being the first for Camilla, William and Kate in their new roles as Queen Consort and Prince and Princess of Wales respectively

King Charles gave a speech to the President, and surprised him a little when he began his words by using several South African. The words he said were: "Avuxeni, Dumela, Sawubona, Molo, Molweny and Ndaa," the last word is especially meaningful as it is from the President's own language, Venda, and they all mean 'Welcome'.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.