Here's how Prince William and Princess Kate will cheer on I'm a Celebrity's Mike Tindall Mike married into the royal family in 2011

Mike Tindall has been making waves on the latest series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, and with the highly anticipated final just around the corner, we don't doubt that the royal family will be sending their support.

LATEST: Mike Tindall finally mentions Prince Harry in the I'm a Celebrity jungle

Whilst Prince William and Princess Kate have remained tight-lipped about the former professional rugby player's time on the show, the royal couple will likely be tuning in to follow Mike in the final stages of the competition.

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm A Celeb's Mike Tindall reveals 'boozy' first date with wife Zara

Mike shares a close bond with William and Kate. In 2018, the 44-year-old revealed that the royals often communicate via WhatsApp. "Me, my brother and then a few of Zara's side like her brother Pete and the cousins are on WhatsApp groups," he told the Mirror. With this in mind, there's every chance that Mike's time on I'm a Celebrity will be the hot topic of the day...

Beyond this, the royal duo are TV aficionados just like the rest of us. Back in 2019, Prince William revealed that his wife Kate, and his mother-in-law Carole Middleton are huge fans of Strictly Come Dancing.

RELATED: Is THIS who is meeting Mike Tindall when he leaves I'm A Celeb jungle?

MIKE'S BEST FRIENDS: find out who is in Mike Tindall's inner circle

Speaking to Strictly judge Shirley Ballas and host Claudia Winkleman at a charity gala, the father-of-three explained: "I have watched the show [Strictly] a couple of times. Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it."

Mike and Zara tied the knot in July 2011

Aside from the sequins and sparkles, William and Kate are moreover fans of One Tree Hill, which also hails from the creator of The Royals. Speaking to The Metro, the actor revealed: "Fortunately William and Kate were fans of our creator's first show, One Tree Hill."

Rugby star Mike has been winning over the public during his time in the jungle. And on Thursday's edition of the hit ITV show, the dad-of-three opened up about his relationship with wife Zara.

The rugby star has been winning over the public

During a candid chat with Owen Warner, Mike explained how he never felt nervous when he was dating Princess Anne's daughter. "We were friends first and then William and Harry were massive England fans at the time, so we'd met them numerous times. Met more of the family than you'd normally have met of the woman you start dating," he revealed.

This isn't the first time Mike has touched on his relationship with Zara. Elsewhere in the competition, Mike explained how they first crossed paths in Sydney back in 2003.

The loved-up couple share three children together

"I was at the World Cup, she was out watching. I got dropped from the semi-final," he said. "I was [expletive] off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney].

"They'd met her before, and they introduced us and then got chatting from there."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.