Royal fans are all saying the same thing about Sophie Wessex after latest royal engagement The wife of Prince Edward simply dazzled…

Sophie Wessex knows how to delight fans with a stunning ensemble and after her royal appearance on Thursday evening had fans of the Countess all saying the same thing.

It's safe to say that followers of the wife of Prince Edward were unanimous in thinking that Sophie looked sensational the Royal Variety Performance which saw her rocking the most stunning glamorous silver gown.

"Love Sophie, she's so beautiful," one fan penned. A second added: "How wonderful! Sophie looked amazing," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

A third wrote: "Our beautiful Sophie, such a genuine and lovely lady."

Fans were also delighted to see Prince Edward out with his beautiful wife, as one fan remarked: "[Love] The Earl and Countess of Wessex."

A second agreed, writing: "The Earl and Countess are just lovely," alongside a red love heart.

It's the very first time that the royal couple have represented the royal family at the annual event, which was frequently attended by Queen Elizabeth II.

Arriving in style Sophie's stunning silver gown was complete with intricate lace sleeves which was paired perfectly with the most perfect silver earrings and black glittery clutch bag.

The Countess styled her glossy blonde tresses in an elegant updo, completing her glamorous Hollywood aesthetic with a radiant beauty glow consisting of fluttery lashes, a rosy blush and light pink lip.

The Royal Variety Performance took place at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 1 December. It was the 95th show to take place.

The first was held in 1912 at the Palace Theatre, London, attended by Their Majesties King George V and Queen Mary.

The 2022 evening was hosted by Lee Mack and will included performances from Nile Rogers & Chic, George Ezra, Ellie Goulding, Sam Ryder, Becky Hill, the cast of the musical Cabaret and the cast of Cirque du Soleil.

