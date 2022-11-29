Sophie Wessex prepares to step into spotlight with major royal moment The Countess has a big week ahead

Sophie Wessex has a very exciting date in her calendar this week!

SEE: Sophie Wessex is a timeless style icon in her 18-year-old daughter's coat

It has been confirmed that the Countess and her husband, Prince Edward, will be the guests of honour at the Royal Variety Performance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex's Adorable Comment About Prince Edward During Engagement Photocall

It's the very first time that the couple have represented the royal family at the annual event – and, as such, it will be a very special evening for Sophie and Edward.

READ: Countess Sophie's life-threatening birth with Lady Louise Windsor revealed

DISCOVER: Sophie Wessex's day on a plate: The royal's glow-getting breakfast, lunch & dinner

Of course, all eyes will be on the Countess on the night, with royal fans eager to see what she chooses to wear for her big moment.

Sophie and Edward will step into the spotlight on Thursday

The Royal Variety Performance is taking place at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 1 December. It will be the 95th show to take place. The first was held in 1912 at the Palace Theatre, London, attended by Their Majesties King George V and Queen Mary.

READ: Did this royal break the rules during secret Strictly Come Dancing visit?

SEE: 10 special mother-daughter moments between Countess Sophie and Lady Louise

The 2022 evening will be hosted by Lee Mack and will include performances from Nile Rogers & Chic, George Ezra, Ellie Goulding, Sam Ryder, Becky Hill, the cast of the musical Cabaret and the cast of Cirque du Soleil.

It will be the couple's first time attending the show

The evening will also feature a duet by Rita Wilson and Gregory Porter, a rendition of Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds' hit Three Lions, as well as a special collaboration between Andrew Lloyd Weber, Gary Barlow, Gareth Malone and members of the London Youth choir.

READ: Lady Louise Windsor set for challenging university event - details

DISCOVER: Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's £30m home is one of the grandest royal residences

On the night, Their Royal Highnesses will meet performers as well as Royal Variety Charity and ITV executives, both before and after the show.

The couple with their children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn

The Royal Variety Performance takes place every year, either in London or in a theatre around the country. The event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth was Patron throughout her reign. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers in the UK who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or challenging times.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.