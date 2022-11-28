Queen Consort Camilla poised to step into the spotlight – and she'll have Sophie Wessex by her side The royal is hosting a roundtable event

Queen Consort Camilla has invited a trio of royal ladies to attend a major reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Queen Rania of Jordan and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are set to join Camilla at a poignant roundtable event to raise awareness of gender-based violence against women and girls.

The Countess of Wessex will also be in attendance as she supports the Queen Consort. Buckingham Palace further announced that dignitaries and experts, including Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Scotland, Melanie Brown, Fiona Bruce, Yalda Hakim, and Lorraine Kelly are all expected to attend.

The guest list also includes survivors and their families, politicians and ambassadors, and representatives from some of Queen Camilla's longstanding patronages, SafeLives, Women’s Aid and Refuge.

Queen Consort Camilla will have Sophie Wessex by her side

This isn't the first time the mother-of-two has used her platform to campaign for women's rights. The Queen Consort has been working hard to support victimised women since 2009, and in February this year, the 75-year-old pledged her support to victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

In an interview with Emma Barnett for Woman's Hour and BBC Breakfast, Camilla called for a "culture change" to tackle violence against women, with more needing to be done to teach respect at an early age.

"We do need to help culture change. And I think we have to start at the beginning, I think children at school have got to be taught respect," she said.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is due to attend the poignant event

"We have got to go back to the beginning and just build up this idea that you have to have respect for human beings, it's a lack of respect. It's treating women like chattels and people thinking they can get away with it. I'm sure a lot of people do it and think that there's nothing wrong."

And in October, the royal hailed the "totally incredible" work of a hospital-based domestic abuse team and called for others to follow its lead.

After meeting staff, experts and volunteers working together across different departments to help identify and support survivors, she told them: "I had no idea how it all worked, it's totally incredible. I'm so thrilled to have come."

