Sophie Wessex dazzles in spellbinding silver gown for rare red carpet moment All eyes were on the Countess of Wessex for her royal milestone

The Countess of Wessex stepped into the spotlight on Thursday evening, marking a major milestone in her royal career as she and her husband Prince Edward were the guests of honour at the Royal Variety Performance.

It's the very first time that the royal couple have represented the royal family at the annual event, which was frequently attended by Queen Elizabeth II. Arriving in style, the Countess graced the red carpet wearing an ethereal lace silver gown, complete with intricate lace sleeves.

The 57-year-old royal's stunning dress was a special piece designed by Erdem, paired perfectly with the most perfect silver earrings and black glittery clutch bag.

Countess Sophie styled her glossy blonde tresses in an elegant updo, completing her glamorous Hollywood aesthetic with a radiant beauty glow consisting of fluttery lashes, a rosy blush and light pink lip.

Sophie looked sensational

Prince Edward looked equally dapper as he accompanied his wife on the red carpet, wearing a black suit and bow tie.

The Royal Variety Performance is taking place at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 1 December. It will be the 95th show to take place.

The pair stepped out on Thursday night

The first was held in 1912 at the Palace Theatre, London, attended by Their Majesties King George V and Queen Mary.

The 2022 evening will be hosted by Lee Mack and will include performances from Nile Rogers & Chic, George Ezra, Ellie Goulding, Sam Ryder, Becky Hill, the cast of the musical Cabaret and the cast of Cirque du Soleil.

