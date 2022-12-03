Prince Harry dresses as Spider-Man for touching Christmas message – watch The Duke of Sussex released the video for Scotty's Little Soldiers

Prince Harry has given an early Christmas present to children supported by Scotty's Little Soldiers, a UK charity dedicated to the bereaved families of Armed Services personnel.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary: release date, episodes and more

The Duke of Sussex starred in a Christmas message that was shown to the little ones ahead of their annual Christmas party. In the video, Harry appeared dressed as Spider-Man as he gave a message to them, highlighting the fun activities they were about to take part in, including a hunt for five hidden "villains" who were planning to "ruin Christmas".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry dresses as Spider-Man for moving Christmas message

He also touched on the bittersweet feelings that many of the children will have experienced, saying: "Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really really badly.

READ: Prince Harry receives new legal case update just days after Netflix trailer release

LOOK: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share rare glimpse inside royal duties prior to stepping down

"That's okay, but at the same time it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents, but I am here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, so don't feel guilty, you're allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty's Little Soldiers community."

Harry ended the video by wishing the children a "Merry Christmas" and also pulled up his Spider-Man mask to reveal that he was underneath.

Harry appeared in the video as Spider-Man. CREDIT: Archewell

The charity, which was set up in 2010, holds a special place in the Duke of Sussex's heart, and he met the organisation's founder Nikki Scott at a Party at the Palace event in 2017.

Following his wedding to Meghan Markle, the charity was selected as one of the benefactors for charitable donations made for the event.

NEW PHOTO: Zara and Mike Tindall make glam outfit change at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

WOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share fresh look inside private UK home

Speaking about the event, Nikki said: "It's incredible for everyone at Scotty's to have Prince Harry's continued support. He knows what it's like to grow up without a parent and understands there are certain times of the year that can be particularly challenging.

"Christmas is one of those times. We have the party to remind our members they aren't alone but also to facilitate the opportunity for members to meet others and forge friendships."

The children were delighted with Harry's appearance

She added: "In addition, it provides an opportunity for parents/carers to gain access to resources and information to help them support their children."

DISCOVER: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries trailer has Netflix viewers saying the same thing

SEE: Fans notice hidden detail in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix trailer

The children were particularly pleased with Harry's surprise appearance, with 12-year-old Emily saying: "It's cool that someone who's been through the same experience as us is thinking about us.

"He's not just someone who's trying to be sympathetic, he actually knows what it's like to grow up without your parent. My friends think it's really cool that I get letters and messages from Prince Harry."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.