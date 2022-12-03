Prince Harry receives new legal case update just days after Netflix trailer release The royal's legal battle continues

Prince Harry received a new update on his legal case against the Daily Mail, just days after the trailer for his upcoming series Harry & Meghan featuring his wife the Duchess of Sussex was released on Netflix.

The Daily Mail has sought to delay the publication of potentially damaging court allegations about its journalistic commentary of Prince Harry, Doreen Lawrence, Elton John, and other well-known faces.

According to The Guardian: "Lawyers acting for the group of high-profile individuals claim they have 'compelling and highly distressing evidence' they have been the 'victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy' by Associated Newspapers over many years."

Among the allegations made against the newspaper were accounts of the hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside people’s homes, the recording of private telephone calls, the payment of police officials for sensitive information and the accessing of bank accounts. The Mail has denied all claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's legal battles with the Daily Mail continue

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brand new Netflix documentary has been released – and it's causing quite a stir. A question is posed at the very start of the trailer, with the couple asked why they are making the six-episode documentary.

Following a montage of images, Prince Harry can then be heard saying: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Prince Harry's legal case has been delayed

A release date has not yet been confirmed, with a banner simply stating that Harry & Meghan will be airing 'soon'.

The eye-opening documentary – originally titled Chapters - focuses on Meghan and Harry's enduring love story. The couple signed their multi-year $100million deal with the hugely popular streaming service giant back in 2020.

At the time, Meghan and Harry said: "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us. [Netflix's] unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

