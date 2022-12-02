Zara and Mike Tindall make glam outfit change at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding – new photo The royals were pictured on the dancefloor

Zara and Mike Tindall proved that the bride and groom are not the only ones who can opt for multiple outfits at a royal wedding.

In a new photo shared as part of the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, the Olympic equestrian and the former rugby player were spotted partying at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding reception in May 2018.

WATCH: Trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix show

At the fore of the photo, newlyweds Harry and Meghan twirled around the dancefloor at Frogmore Hall, but if you take a closer look, Mike could be seen busting out some dance moves with his wife in the background. Mike had changed out of his morning suit, complete with striped trousers, a black tailcoat and a pink tie, and into a dapper black tux with a bow tie for the evening celebrations.

Zara, who was pregnant with their daughter Lena at the time, was just visible at his shoulder – and while we can't see her second outfit, we imagine it was just as elegant as her teal ensemble for the royal wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel.

Mike can be seen in a tux in the background of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new wedding photo

Princess Anne's daughter had previously rocked a coat dress decorated with black floral embroidery, finishing off her look with navy heels, a matching box clutch and a rose-embellished statement hat.

And they were not the only ones to don glam evening attire. Prince Harry swapped his black and white military uniform for a tux with a velvet suit jacket, while Meghan ditched her demure bateau neck gown by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy in favour of a gorgeous halterneck, open-back dress by Stella McCartney.

Zara and Mike were pictured wearing a teal coat dress and morning suit at the royal wedding ceremony

Meghan and Harry also shared numerous other never-before-seen photos in their trailer for their eye-opening new documentary, which is set to air next week. Some of them appear to have been taken during one of their trips to Botswana shortly before they got engaged in November 2017 – either in July 2016 for their third date, or their August 2017 visit when they spoke about marriage.

The pair can be seen jumping in the air in front of a small watering hole, sitting atop a jeep, and staring into one another's eyes while Harry played the guitar.

