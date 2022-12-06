Man arrested for throwing egg during King Charles' Luton visit The monarch was greeting locals in Bedfordshire

A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing an egg at King Charles as he carried out a walkabout in Luton on Tuesday.

Bedfordshire Police said the man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of common assault in the town centre, after an egg is believed to have been thrown in the direction of the monarch.

The suspect is currently in custody for questioning after being arrested in St George's Square.

Charles, 74, had been temporarily steered away from the crowds outside Luton Town Hall by his security staff shortly after arriving.

He then resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.

The monarch met locals in the town centre as well as the newly-built Guru Nanak Gurdwara as he carried out engagements in Bedfordshire.

Eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort in York last month

It follows a similar incident in November, when a student was arrested on suspicion of pelting the King and Queen Consort Camilla with eggs during a visit to York.

The royal couple were in the city to unveil a statue in honour of the late Queen at York Minster when a figure in the crowd threw four eggs, all of which missed.

Charles also spoke to volunteers at the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen Stand about the impact food poverty is having on the community and met volunteers who run the Sikh School, before speaking to children learning Punjabi and traditional music.

The King also visited Luton Dart Parkway Station, learning about the new cable-drawn mass passenger transit system, which will connect the rail station to London Luton Airport.

He was shown the control room before boarding the Dart for a three-minute trip, accompanied by staff from the construction and transport system contractors.

