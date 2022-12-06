Everything Princess Kate has said about Meghan Markle The royal family are set for a rocky week

Relations between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family will come under further intense scrutiny this week with the release of the couple's Netflix docuseries.

Trailers for the six-part show have already raised eyebrows – from discrepancies in the footage used, to the inclusion of Princess Kate in the teasers.

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's similarities

Understandably, relations between Kate and Meghan are said to have become increasingly strained. We take a look back at everything the Princess has said about her sister-in-law ahead of the screening.

The Princess first publicly spoke about Prince Harry's future wife following the news of their engagement in November 2017. In a joint statement with her husband, Prince William, Kate said: "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."

Kate and Meghan pictured together with their husbands

Kate later told reporters: "William and I are absolutely thrilled. It's such exciting news. It's a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment."

The following year came the news that Meghan was pregnant with the couple's first baby. And Kate was quick to gush about the future new arrival during a visit to Leicester in November 2018.

Kate expressed her excitement when Meghan joined the family

When asked if she was excited about Meghan’s baby news, Kate replied with a resounding "Absolutely!"

"It's such a special time to have little kiddies," she added. "And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It'll be really special."

Kate was no less enthused following the birth of Harry and Meghan's second child, Lilibet, in June 2021.

Relations between the two couples are strained

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson released a statement at the time expressing the royal family's "delight" - written on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and William and Kate.

"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the spokesperson said.

The Princess was thrilled by the births of Meghan's two children

William and Kate subsequently tweeted a separate supportive message that read: "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Just days after Lilibet;s arrival, Kate was quizzed about her new niece during an engagement with First Lady Jill Biden. Asked if she has any wishes for the newborn, Kate replied: "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her. We haven't met her yet. I hope that will be soon."

