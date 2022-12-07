Meghan Markle celebrates incredible podcast news – details The former actress came out on top

The Duchess of Sussex had good reason to celebrate on Tuesday after her Spotify podcast scooped Pop Podcast of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards.

Archetypes beat stiff competition from the likes of Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, Call Her Daddy, and Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

Meghan launched her podcast back in August with a premiere episode titled The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams. Since its launch, the mum-of-two has spoken to a handful of influential guests including Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey and Mindy King.

Whilst its first season came to an end last week, there's every chance that a second season could be on the cards. At the close of episode 12, Meghan said: "We're working on other ways to keep the conversation going, but just know that as we close out this season of Archetypes, that I thank you. Thank you for listening and learning with me. This has been liberating and healing and it's been fun."

Meghan's podcast explores labels that pigeonhole women

She continued: "Many moons ago, I heard a quote that I will share with you today, because as we talk about labels and tropes, boxes some may try to squeeze you into, and roles and stereotypes that are attributed to you that don't quite fit the full person that you are… this is what I wanted to leave you with.

"It's from a couplet within a piece of writing by Greek poet Christianopoulos. And he says, 'what didn't you do to bury me / but you forgot, that I was a seed.' To that point, my friend. Keep growing and I'll see on the flip side. As ever, I'm Meghan.”

The celebratory news comes after Meghan, 41, and her husband Prince Harry scooped a prestigious award at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in NYC.

The couple received a prestigious award

Harry and Meghan were invited to the event to receive the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award in honour of their "heroic" stance against racism within the royal family.

HELLO! can confirm that Meghan wore a stunning custom Louis Vuitton ankle-length column dress with a bardot neckline and long sleeves, and folded detailing on the waist, and she accessorized with an aquamarine ring that once belonged to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a smart blue suit and a crisp white shirt.

