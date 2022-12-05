Meghan Markle wipes away tears as she says royal family didn't protect her in explosive new trailer Netflix's Harry & Meghan will drop on 8 December

The Duchess of Sussex was seen wiping away her tears as she spoke candidly about life with the royal family. In another bombshell trailer ahead of their Netflix docuseries, Meghan sensationally claimed that Prince Harry's family failed to protect her when they married in May 2018.

In the one-minute trailer, which was released on Monday, the Duke of Sussex narrated: "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories... It's a dirty game."

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk 'pain' in new trailer for docuseries

A photo of the royal family at the Trooping the Colour in 2019 was shown before clips of paparazzi photographing Prince Harry and Meghan are then paralleled alongside old footage of Harry's mother, Princess Diana, being followed by the media.

"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy," he added, to which Meghan continued: "I realized, 'They were never going to protect you.'"

At this moment, the former actress wiped tears away from her face while her husband Harry comforted her. "I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself," he added. "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

At one point Meghan was seen wiping away tears

Last week, Netflix released the first official teaser which featured never-before-seen private photographs of the couple including happy snapshots of the Sussexes kissing while Meghan sits on a kitchen island, as newlyweds dancing with joy at their evening wedding do, cuddling in a photobooth and Meghan cradling her bump while pregnant.

While another showed the Duchess pictured with her hand over her face as she sits cross-legged on a chair holding a phone but it is not clear in this image whether she is crying.

Billed as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant has promised an "unprecedented and in-depth documentary series" over six episodes where Harry and Meghan "share the other side of their high-profile love story".

Netflix said the show "explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

