Prince Harry compares wife Meghan Markle to his late mother Princess Diana - watch

In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first episode of their eponymously named Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex compares his wife Meghan to his late mother Princess Diana.

During the episode, Prince Harry says: "So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum," and then footage of his late mother is played, including her playing with him and his brother outside of Kensington Palace.

He goes on to say: "She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her."

The Diana footage was spliced with candid footage of Meghan with their son Archie, being a doting mother.

The video clips also showed that Prince Harry and Meghan have a picture of Diana in Archie's nursery. Meghan could be seen saying: "Who's that?" to Archie, "That's your grandma Diana," showing him the black-and-white image.

The first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series caused quite a stir when it dropped on 1 December, with the Duke stating: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Featuring previously unseen images of a pregnant Meghan and romantic selfies, as well as footage from their private life, the eye-opening programme shares the story of their high-profile love story and what challenges led them to make the decision to step back as senior royals.

A second trailer also saw Harry speaking about the "pain and suffering" within the monarch.

The Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, which was reportedly for around $100million.

The first three episodes of the docuseries aired on 8 December, with the final three due to drop on 15 December – the same day that the Princess of Wales will host her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. Kate will be joined at the festive event by her husband, Prince William, as well as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, and other members of the royal family.

Prince Harry's long-awaited and "intimate" memoir Spare will also hit the shelves on 10 January 2023, and will provide a first-hand account of his experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.

