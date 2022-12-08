'Why should Meghan Markle be protected?' Prince Harry makes sensation claim on royal family Prince Harry makes bombshell claims in Netflix docuseries

Prince Harry has claimed some members of the royal family questioned why Meghan Markle should be "protected" amid the brewing media storm.

Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan has given the world an insight into their life behind the doors of the palace before they quit their roles as senior royals in 2018.

The Duke of Sussex, who elsewhere drew comparisons between his wife Meghan and his late mother Princess Diana, claimed some of the royal family felt their partners had the same experience.

WATCH: Prince Harry claims some royal members asked, 'Why should Meghan be protected?'

"It was almost like a rite of passage," he said. However, in the clip, Prince Harry voiced his concerns that Meghan's experience was different because of the "race element".

He told the camera: "The direction of the palace was 'don't say anything'. But what people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything she was being put through they had been put through as well.

Prince Harry looked shocked as he told his side of the story

"It was almost like a rite of passage. Some of the members of the family was like but my wife had to go through so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently?

"Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected? The difference here is the race element."

Excitement has been building around the release of the docuseries, here are all the best moments from episode one. There were a lot of firsts in the series, including Archie can be heard talking for the first time and Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland speaking out about her experience.

The Duke has spoken out in the docuseries

It also captured their love story and had some tender moments, including the sweet words Prince Harry said to his dad King Charles on the wedding day.

The first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series caused quite a stir when it dropped on 1 December, with the Duke stating: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Featuring previously unseen images and footage from their private life, the eye-opening programme shares the story of their high-profile love story and what challenges led them to make the decision to step back as senior royals.

A second trailer also saw Harry accuse the palace of "planting stories" and Meghan claimed that the royal family didn't protect her. The Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, and although the exact worth is unknown, it is reportedly around $100million.

The first three episodes of the docuseries aired on 8 December, with the final three due to drop on 15 December – the same day that the Princess of Wales will host her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Kate will be joined at the festive event by husband, Prince William, as well as the King and Queen Consort, and other members of the royal family.

Prince Harry's long-awaited and "intimate" memoir Spare will also hit the shelves on 10 January 2023, and will provide a first-hand account of his experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.

