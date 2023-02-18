Everything Meghan Markle has said about sister-in-law Princess Kate Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018

It's no secret that relations between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family are incredibly strained.

And all that underlying tension and upset was put under the spotlight again with the release of the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries in December, and the release of Harry's memoir, Spare, earlier this year.

Prince William and his younger brother have certainly drifted apart in recent years – but what of their wives, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle?

HELLO! takes a look back at everything Meghan has said about her royal sister-in-law.

Two years before Meghan started dating Harry, she mentioned her future sister-in-law on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig.

In a Q&A with Princess Alia Al-Senussi, a member of the Libyan royal family, Meghan wrote: "Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power.

"And grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate."

Meghan first spoke publicly about Kate during her engagement interview with Prince Harry.

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November 2017

The newly-engaged couple spoke to the BBC shortly after he popped the question – and they were asked about Meghan's introduction to members of the royal family.

"It was exciting, I mean I've - you know I'd been seeing her for a period of time when I - literally didn't tell anybody at all," Harry replied. "And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine.

Meghan described her future sister-in-law Kate as "wonderful"

"So, you know, being our neighbours, we managed to get that in a couple of - well quite a few times now and Catherine has been absolutely...

"She's been wonderful," Meghan interjected. "... amazing," the Prince agreed. "As has William as well, you know, fantastic support."

In episode two of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series, the Duchess divulged more detail about the first time she met Kate, but she seemed to suggest some initial awkwardness.

"I met her [Kate] for the first time, I think we went for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot," Meghan recalled.

"I was a hugger, I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that was jarring for a lot of Brits."

As footage of William and Kate aired, she added: "I started to understand that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside, that there is a forward facing way of being, and then you close the door, [sighs], I can relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides and that was surprising to me."

The pair were in high spirits at the Making A Difference event

The pair looked delighted to be together at their first joint royal engagement, Making A Difference Together, in February 2018 with their respective spouses, William and Harry, for the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum in London.

Harry spoke about the foursome's bond at the time: "I think it's really good that we've got four different personalities,” he said. "You know, we've all got that same passion to want to make a difference.

Kate and Meghan pictured together at Wimbledon

"But [we have] different opinions, and I think those opinions work really, really well [together]. Working as a family does have its challenges. Of course it does. … But we're stuck together for the rest of our lives." Meghan then added: "Togetherness at its finest."

Fast forward a few years, and relations between the 'Fab Four' had soured.

Meghan and Kate had a disagreement over Charlotte's flower girl outfit

One prevalent rumour suggested that Kate and Meghan had fallen out over Princess Charlotte's flower girl outfit at the royal wedding. And Meghan seemingly confirmed as much during the couple's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Refuting claims that she had made Kate cry, Meghan stated: "The narrative with Kate, it didn't happen.

Relations between the 'Fab Four' have soured

"A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings. It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised. She brought me flowers and a note, apologising. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone — to just take accountability for it."

Meghan assured viewers that she didn't intend "to be disparaging" to Kate by sharing that story. "She's a good person," she added. "I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't need to hate me."

