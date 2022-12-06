4 surprising ways Princess Kate and Meghan Markle are raising their children the same The royal mothers have matching parenting styles...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet may be growing up across the pond from their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but there are several ways the royal children are being brought up the same.

LOOK: Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie makes first Netflix appearance in unseen video

Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan may be living seemingly separate lives, but there are several parallels in their parenting techniques. From opting to pick their children up at the school gates to getting involved in post-school activities, getting their children outdoors and living with pets, it's clear the royal mothers share a desire to raise their royal offspring as 'normally' as possible.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal mini-mes taking style inspiration from their mothers

Scroll on to discover all the ways the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex mirror each other's parenting styles...

MORE: Heavily pregnant Meghan Markle rocks bodycon dress in latest Netflix trailer

SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'healing' £11m Montecito mansion they couldn't resist - photos

Royal mums on the school run

The Princess of Wales made headlines earlier this year when she donned an effortlessly chic RIXO dress in a pretty polka-dot print to walk George, Charlotte and Louis to the school gates for their first day at Lambrook School. The royal mother has also been photographed several times driving her children to the Windsor preparatory school, taking a hands-on approach to the school run.

The Princess of Wales made sure to walk her children to the gates on their first day

The Duchess of Sussex also takes her own children to school, rather than relying on a driver or nanny. In a recent eye-opening piece published by Allison P. Davis for The Cut, Meghan gave most of her interview whilst en route to pick up her son Archie from school, before proceeding to give him quesadillas to snack on in the car on the way home.

Quality time with grandparents

Kate is very close to her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and they often take the children to stay with their grandparents in Bucklebury, West Berkshire. Family traditions are important for grandmother Carole, who revealed in an interview in December 2018 that she has as many Christmas trees in her house as possible, including in the grandchildren's rooms: "so that they can decorate them themselves."

The Middletons were also on hand to look after George, Charlotte and Louis when their parents competed against one another at the King's Cup sailing regatta and while they were on their royal tour of Pakistan in October 2019. Like Kate, Meghan is incredibly close with her mom Doria Ragland.

LOOK: Prince William & Princess Kate's school night dinners for their children are so wholesome

Meghan's mother was indispensable to her when she gave birth to her first child, Archie, in May 2019. Doria temporarily left her home in California in mid-April that year and flew to London to be with her heavily pregnant daughter for a whole month.

Doria was on hand to help Mehgan with Archie's first months

It is understood that Doria even had her own quarters in the couple's home at Frogmore Cottage, and she also has access to the guesthouse at their Montecito mansion.

They love the outdoors

Meghan and Kate's shared love for animals is mirrored in their parenting. Not only are both the royal families raising their children in a home with beloved pets, but it seems the royal mums both appreciate the value of introducing their children to nature.

The Princess of Wales takes a 'hands on' approach to parenting

It was recently revealed that the Princess of Wales bought her children's school some chickens for their on-site farm, while in Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah, the Sussexes unveiled the coop that they made for their son Archie, sweetly named 'Archie's Chick Inn' in the couple's backyard.

They lead by example

Both Meghan and Kate are involved in several charitable projects

Both Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan's devotion to their charitable institutions is clear, and their little youngsters will no doubt be instilled with the importance of charity work from their famous parents.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.