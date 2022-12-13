Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate baby news ahead of Christmas carol concert - find out whose A new playmate for George, Charlotte and Louis!

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children have a new playmate as one of the couple's closest friends have welcomed a baby boy.

In The Telegraph's announcements, it has been confirmed that Thomas van Straubenzee's wife, Lucy, gave birth to a son named Albert on 3 December.

The couple, who married during a low-key wedding in Chelsea during lockdown in 2020, already have a two-year-old daughter called Mary.

Knight Frank estate Thomas has known Prince William and Prince Harry since their school days at Ludgrove School.

Meanwhile, Lucy is a teacher at Thomas's, the London schools, which were attended by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, before the family's move to Windsor over the summer. George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Louis now attend Lambrook school in Berkshire.

Lucy and Thomas have welcomed their second child

Thomas and Lucy were pictured as they joined William and Kate in Norfolk for a church service in January 2020.

When Thomas's younger brother, Charlie, married Daisy Jenks in 2018, newlyweds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the guests, alongside Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Thomas and Lucy joined William and Kate in Sandringham in 2020

Thomas and Charlie's brother, Henry, was sadly killed in a car accident in 2002. Earlier this month, it was revealed that William and Harry had signed their names to a letter that was part of an order of service at the annual Henry Van Straubenzee Christmas Carol Concert.

Kate's younger siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, and their spouses, were among the attendees at the fundraiser.

