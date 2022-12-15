Everything Serena Williams has said in Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Netflix documentary The tennis champion is a good friend of the couple

Serena William has spoken out and lifted the lid on what she thinks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the fourth part of their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan

The celebrated sportswoman has a close bond with the couple and attended their lavish wedding, which she gushed over while showing her support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While it's been four years since they said 'I do' at St George's Chapel in Windsor in front of high-profile royals and celebrities, the memories are still vivid for Serena.

Speaking about their decision to have a gospel choir sing on their special day, she said: "To have her culture represented at that wedding, it was amazing. I loved it."

The star continued: "I thought it was really courageous and breaking boundaries, but not trying to."

Serena next appeared in the documentary as they looked back on Meghan's baby shower in New York City.

Serena spoke candidly about Meghan and Harry as part of their Netflix documentary

Reminiscing about the day as photos from the event were played out on the screen, the mom-of-one said: "It was just so cool and so fun to try and have an intimate moment. I don't think I understood that there was no intimate moment that one can have."

Serena - who was the first guest on Meghan's Archetypes podcast earlier this year - gave a little insight in the third episode too when she chatted about watching Meghan fall in love with Harry.

Serena looked back at Meghan's baby shower with fondness

"I'm looking at it through the lens of my friend, not a princess," Serena explained. "They as a couple are so tight. And rely on each other so much... I was just super excited."

As the pair continue to build a life in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, Serena insists that they are surrounded by people who adore them.

"They are creating their own family and friends can be family too," she concluded.

