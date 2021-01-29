Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's podcast: which celebrities could be their guests? We can't wait to hear the Sussexes' new series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex teased fans with the Holiday Special of their podcast Archewell Audio in December, with their one-year-old son Archie even making a cute cameo.

Sir Elton John and James Corden were among the speakers on the special episode, as the guests reflected on 2020.

While we await the launch of the series on Spotify, HELLO! takes a look at which of Prince Harry and Meghan's celebrity friends could potentially appear on the podcast.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah at the royal wedding

The American talk show host was among the stars at the Sussexes' 2018 wedding in Windsor and she recently showed support for ClevrBlends, a female-founded wellness start-up based In Santa Barbara, which Meghan has invested in.

While Oprah is usually the one to ask her guests questions, we'd love to see Meghan and Harry interview the TV legend about her career and her philanthropic work.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama with Prince Harry in 2015

The former First Lady was interviewed by Meghan for her guest-edited edition of British Vogue in 2019, but we'd love to hear them converse on a podcast.

The Duchess is believed to have first met Michelle when she attended the former First Lady's talk at London's South Bank centre in December 2018.

Harry also shares a sweet bond with Barack and Michelle Obama, having first met the First Lady during his tour of the US in 2013.

And of course, it was Harry who persuaded his grandmother, the Queen, to take part in a hilarious exchange with the Obamas for the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando.

Serena Williams

Meghan and Serena in 2014

Meghan's friendship with the tennis champion is thought to have begun back in 2014 at a charity football match, with the former actress even referring to Serena as a "confidante" on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig.

Serena attended the royal wedding and helped to organise Meghan's baby shower in New York in 2019.

Meghan even interviewed Serena's husband, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, about activism and social awareness in the tech world as part of the Time100 series.

The Suits cast

The Suits cast in 2012

Could the likes of Patrick J. Adams (who played Mike Ross), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) reunite with Meghan for a one-off special?

We'd love to hear them reminisce about their days on the Suits set in Toronto and their theories about what Mike and Meghan's character Rachel Zane would be doing now.

Amal Clooney

The Clooneys at the royal wedding

George and Amal Clooney wowed fans at the royal wedding and have even invited the Sussexes to their Lake Como home, but the couple are also renowned for their humanitarian work.

Amal is a barrister who specialises in public international law and human rights, and has worked on a number of high-profile cases.

She and George also co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice to help individuals that are unfairly targeted by oppressive governments through the courts.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka with Abigail Spencer at the royal wedding

As well as being one of Meghan's closest friends, the actress is known for her philanthropy work and is a supporter of education for girls – an issue that the Sussexes are passionate about.

