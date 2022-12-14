Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shares very cryptic post ahead of Netflix release She took to Instagram

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney were once incredibly close.

They established a strong bond when Meghan moved to Canada to film Suits, and Jessica's three children even took on a prominent role at Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

However, the two ladies had a reported falling out in 2020 when influencer Sasha Exeter called out Jessica for displaying "textbook white privilege" within the fashion blogging community.

And when Jessica apologised, citing Meghan as one of her "closest friends", the Duchess reportedly put an end to their friendship.

Jessica and Meghan were once very close friends

So far, there has been no appearance from Jessica in Harry and Meghan's explosive Netflix series - despite the show featuring a number of the couple's close friends.

But eagle-eyed fans noticed that Jessica shared a cryptic post on Instagram ahead of the release of part two on Thursday.

Jessica shared a cryptic post ahead of Harry & Meghan part two

The 42-year-old, who stayed silent on social media following the release of the first three episodes, reposted a quote on her Instagram story which read: "Best thing I ever did was learn how to move without the crowd".

Earlier this week, the trailer for the second part of Harry & Meghan was released – and it has seriously divided the public.

The couple could be seen making a series of extraordinary claims – from Harry stating, "They were happy to lie to protect my bother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us", to Meghan claiming, "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves."

Prince Harry and Meghan have divided opinion with their docuseries

A large number of social media users have suggested it will mark the end of the couple’s relationship with the royal family. "Well, everyone. I think this will be the final nail in the coffin for any possible future family relations…" one wrote on Twitter.

The second part of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series lands on Thursday 15 December – the same day as the Princess of Wales' Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey.

