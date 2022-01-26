Prince Harry to be joined by Serena Williams at first public appearance of the year The tennis star will join the Duke for a special conversation

The Duke of Sussex will be joined by tennis champion, Serena Williams, for one of his first public appearances of the year.

In his role as Chief Impact Officer for professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp, Prince Harry will join a conversation with the 23-time Grand Slam winner and the firm's CEO, Alexi Robichaux, on 3 February.

The trio will discuss "cultivating the power of mental fitness through a bold commitment to Inner Work," as part of the California-based company's virtual Inner Work Day.

READ: Netflix is hiring for Meghan Markle's first animated series

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle talks Archie and Lilibet's adorable sibling bond

The agenda adds: "From creating companies and foundations designed to inspire others to achieve their best to tackling challenges and finding success both in and outside of work, Serena, Prince Harry and Alexi share their personal stories and unique perspectives."

It was revealed in March 2021 that Harry had taken on the role at BetterUp. In a Q&A with Fast Company last December, the Duke said: "I've actually discovered recently, courtesy of a chat with [BetterUp science board member] Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren't all bad.

"In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change. Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn't bring them joy, and now they're putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated."

MORE: Prince Charles reveals lasting home tribute to sons William and Harry and grandson George

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's touching gesture for Martin Luther King Jr. Day revealed

Meghan and Serena pictured together in 2014

Serena has been friends with Harry's wife, Meghan, for a long time, with the Duchess regularly cheering on her BFF at tennis tournaments.

The tennis star and entrepreneur, 40, attended Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in Windsor in May 2018, along with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Serena was also among the A-listers at Meghan's baby shower in New York in February 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now reside in Montecito, Santa Barbara, after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.