Princess Kate fans are all saying the same thing after annual carol concert

Princess Kate hosted her annual Christmas carol concert on Thursday - and it's safe to say royal fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the glittering evening.

The Princess stepped out at Westminster Abbey alongside her devoted family Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte for a night of festivities and this year's service was extra special as it was dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The touching tribute went down well with fans of the royals who unanimously agreed that the Queen would have been proud of her family. One person wrote: "Her Majesty would be so very proud. Merry Christmas to you and to all of Britain."

A second added: "Such a beautiful tribute to our late Queen. Proud of you Princess, well done and can't wait to watch."

Royal fans couldn't wait to leave messages in the comments section

Fans were also delighted to see the royal family out in full force for the touching occasion. "A gorgeous family. Hope you all have a magical Christmas and a fantastic New Year. The Queen will be with you all in spirit," another added.

The string of gushing messages were left in the comments section underneath a selection of photos from the special evening shared by the official Instagram page for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

One photo showed The Firm sitting with their hymn sheets in the Abbey, a second showed the Prince and Princess walking with Prince George and Princess Charlotte - all beaming from ear to ear. A third captured King Charles shaking hands with the priest.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made a surprise appearance

Captioning the images were the words: "A joyous evening at Westminster Abbey for the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service!"

The service was decorated with an array of beautiful Christmas trees. Those placed outside were adorned with fake snow and warm lights, but those inside featured red bows, as well as several mini Paddington bear baubles in honour of the late Queen.

