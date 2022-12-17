Mike Tindall shares 'regret' over I'm a Celeb experience - and it involves his kids Zara Tindall's husband finished fourth in the TV series

Mike Tindall was one of our favourites on I'm a Celebrity, with the rugby player entertaining with his no-nonsense attitude and anecdotes about the royal family.

However, being isolated in the Australian jungle meant that he had been separated from his wife, Zara Tindall, and the three children that they share, Mia, Lena and Lucas. Mike was able to reunite with them following his elimination and he lovingly embraced his wife as soon as he laid eyes on her.

Speaking on a bonus episode of his The Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast, he joked about how he slightly regretted getting so far in the competition after learning his family were out there to support him.

He then laughed: "I'd loved to have gone out first, kids were out there could've gone for a week holiday and then met them all back."

Later in the podcast, Mike shared Mia's cheeky comment about his time in the jungle as he revealed that she had asked Zara why he "didn't do more trials".

Mike joked that he could have spent longer with Zara and the kids

Elsewhere in the bonus episode, Mike revealed that he didn't "have" to seek permission from the royals, but as a courtesy he decided to do so anyway.

"You don't want to upset anyone," he explained. "I spoke to the Prince of Wales about it and he said 'Great, go have fun'.

The dad-of-three also revealed that he wasn't warned off sharing certain stories of the royals, knowing what he shouldn't share, and admitted to sometimes "cutting conversations short" when he was quizzed about them, knowing a short dialogue wouldn't make it to air.

Mike ended up finishing in fourth place on the show, losing out to Jill, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

